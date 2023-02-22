There is plenty of mayhem and drama in the Rotorua Little Theatre's production of Murder at the Prop Table. Photo / Willi Werner

Who would have thought that absolute chaos and a good dose of confusion could be so funny and witty?

Rotorua Little Theatre is now presenting its first show for 2023 - Murder at the Prop Table by Ed Bassett.

Directed by Val Isherwwod, it is running from February 22 to March 4 at Shambles Theatre.

With a hilarious and engaging storyline, a talented cast, witty humour and some over-the-top acting, I was completely captivated. The show seemed to fly by - as they say, time flies when you’re having fun.

A big congratulations and well done to Val and the cast for pulling off a play-within-a-play so seamlessly.

Greg Davis and Rebecca Ward were fantastic in their roles as Alex/Reginald and Lynn/Penny, bringing great quirks, personality and plenty of drama to their characters.

Patrick Stedman-Harper as Herbert and Sarah Kenney as Jane. Photo / Willi Werner

Sarah Kenney as Jane and Patrick Stedman-Harper as Herbert/Mr Canfield also brought a great deal of personality and funny moments to their roles, and had great chemistry on stage.

Ashton Kusabs as Hal (the gardener) did a superb job showing his versatility as a performer and brought plenty of humorous flair to his parts.

And Martin Hampson as the stage manager portrays a range of emotions brilliantly as his character tries his best to keep up with the mayhem and muddle.

This small but talented cast certainly shows, and is testament to, all the years of stage experience between them.

And of course, a big well done to the crew who all did a fantastic job once again.

It is definitely a show where you have to keep your wits about you, as there is plenty to keep up with following two storylines - but all the mayhem and chaos is what makes it so interesting and engaging!

So, make sure you experience it for yourself.

Murder at the Prop Table synopsis

This ‘play-within-a-play’ is set backstage at a provincial theatre.

Stars of stage and screen, Alex and Lynn, are unhappily married; Alex is pursuing Jane, the props person, but Jane is Herbert’s girlfriend and Herbert wrote the play that Alex and Lynn are starring in with hopes of making a triumphant comeback. Meanwhile in Herbert’s play, Reginald (Alex) has inherited his father Charles’ estate – much to his step-mother Penny (Lynn)’s annoyance. Mr Canfield (Herbert), the insurance assessor, expresses surprise at the way Charles died. The plot thickens when Hal-the-gardener tells Penny that some rat poison is missing.

Meanwhile, backstage jealousies and misunderstandings lead to mayhem and muddle which the poor stage manager tries his best to control. Add in a dash of love, a splash of suspicion and several dead bodies, and you have a recipe for chaos.

The details

■ What: Rotorua Little Theatre presents Murder At The Prop Table

■ When: February 22 to March 4

■ Where: Shambles Theatre

■ Tickets: Available through Eventfinda, along with date and time information