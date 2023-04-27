The Lakes Performing Arts Centre showcased a production of Moana Jnr during the April school holidays. Photo / Supplied

The Sir Howard Morrison Centre’s Sir Owen Glenn Theatre was full of laughter, applause and song as more than 30 young performers brought the popular story of Disney’s Moana Jnr to life on stage.

The Lakes Performing Arts Centre cast and crew showcased the production during the April school holidays. The show was full of talented performers, whose age range was between 10 to 18 years.

The production brought a great family atmosphere, with the audience full of young children and their families. There were plenty of smiles and laughter, and many sing-a-long moments from Moana enthusiasts in the audience.

Ava-Rose Kereopa as Moana and Manaia Christensen as Maui were stellar in their roles. Both brought fantastic vocals and really embodied their characters. They worked seamlessly together on stage and brought comedic moments that had the audience chuckling.

It was a lot of fun seeing Tamatoa brought to life by Oscar Burns, along with Declan Lescheid and Caroline Lemmens as Tamatoa’s claws. Oscar showcased amazing vocals, and they did a great job of portraying this greedy, ruthless giant crab.

Each cast member and ensemble performer shone on stage, and it will be exciting to see these young performers showcase their talents on future stages. There were lots of fun choreography moments and even some impressive gymnastics skills on display.

A huge thumbs up to the set design, props and costume teams. The costumes, set and props were stunning, adding a whole other element and level to the show.

A big congratulations also to director Natasha Benfell, musical director Maddy Archer, and choreographer Te Ao Tahana-Pragnell. I’m sure they were thrilled with the shows and proud of all the students involved.

