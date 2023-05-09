Year 13 student Ranithu Rodrigo did an amazing job in the role of Jesus Christ. Photo / Bryony Edwards

A talented cast, fantastic set design and epic songs made John Paul College’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar an unforgettable show.

This rock opera, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.

Director John Drummond said in his director’s message in the programme: “The time is now, and for some years a social justice warrior named Jesus Christ has been amassing a large following who believe in him and in his ideals of peace for mankind and saving the planet. Unfortunately, there is a lot of profit in wars as well as in the burning of fossil fuels. Jesus is not top of the pops with Big Business. Consequently, Caiaphas and Annas, along with a strong mafia-backed triad nicknamed the ‘Priests of Business’, are determined to squash any influence that Jesus has.”

The story of the musical follows the last days of Jesus’ life as seen through the eyes of the disciple who betrayed him, Judas. It depicts political and interpersonal struggles that keep the story just as relevant for modern audiences.

Year 13 student Ranithu Rodrigo did an absolutely amazing job as Jesus Christ. He showcased impressive vocals with an amazing range, and the high notes he hit time and time again were incredible. As Jesus Christ, there were a lot of emotions to portray and many lyrics to remember, and Ranithu pulled this off superbly.

Te Mihi Potae as Judas and the dance group. Photo / Bryony Edwards

It was a delight to see the awesome talent of John Paul College’s head boy Te Mihi Potae on stage once again, as Judas. Te Mihi also displayed impressive vocals, and brought the personality and many layers of Judas to life impeccably. It was captivating to watch him portray emotions through expression and song.

Year 12 student Jasmine Hulton-So’oialo was amazing in the role of Mary Magdalene. Her songs touched the heart and allowed her to showcase beautiful, mature vocals.

Chloe Hill had a commanding presence on stage as Pontius Pilate and her powerful songs were some of my favourite. Chloe has an abundance of singing and acting talent, and it will be great to see where this takes her on future stages.

A fun surprise in the show was the jazzy number King Herod’s Song. Year 13 student Tate Tisdall lit up the stage as King Herod and had the audience cheering, clapping, whooping and laughing along.

This was one of many great choreography moments throughout the show, and I really enjoyed the inclusion of a dancing group and musical instrument players throughout the show.

Year 13 student Tate Tisdall as King Herod. Photo / Bryony Edwards

The props and set were amazing, with so much detail and thought put in. The props, set, costumes, lighting and use of video to portray media helped to elevate the production to an even higher level.

The whole cast/ensemble worked well and sounded fantastic together. There were some great harmonies, and I loved that every single performer stayed in character each second.

There are so many great songs in this musical - some of my favourites in John Paul College’s show were Heaven On Their Mind (Judas), I Don’t Know How To Love Him (Mary Magdalene), Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say) (Jesus), Pilate And Christ (Pilate, Christ and Annas), and King Herod’s Song (Herod).

This was my first time seeing a performance of Jesus Christ Superstar, and I was certainly hooked. I think the standing ovation and big thumbs-up from principal Justin Harper at the end said it all.

A big congratulations also to director John Drummond, production manager Candice Stevenson, choreographer Samantha Rowe, musical director Leon Gray and all the other crew members behind the scenes who helped to make this show a fun, successful experience. What a proud few days it will have been for them.

The Details

What: John Paul College presents Jesus Christ Superstar

When: May 5 - 13

Where: Thurston Theatre

The cast and ensemble worked well together. Photo / Bryony Edwards