“With sustainability front of mind, the experience also has a novel element to it that includes a team of golf ball divers who diligently retrieve golf balls from the lake.”

Group director Hayden Porter said the Ball Blaster challenge was an “innovative canon-like machine that offered another level of fun for all” and was part of the Hole in One Challenge to win $10,000.

Jono and Ben from The Hits Breakfast spent two days trying for an elusive Hole in One at Lake Taupo in 2022. Photo / NZME

“Adding a roof to the bays and the addition of food and beverage makes it a true all-weather, 365 days a year attraction,” Porter said.

Destination Great Lake Taupō general manager Patrick Dault said Hole in One Taupō had long been one of the town’s favourite experiences.

“It’s fun, welcoming, and such a great part of the Taupō lakefront.

“It also brings fantastic flow-on benefits for nearby cafés, shops, and other local operators.

“You can have a go at the Hole in One, then stroll across the road for a bite to eat or some shopping, everything’s right there and easy to enjoy.”

The Hole in One Challenge reopened for business just ahead of the Labour Weekend holiday in what Porter described as a “soft opening,” of the golf bays only, while the full building was scheduled for a full opening in the first week of December.

“While we continue with the final touches of the cafe, it is great to be able to deliver an iconic tourism experience and meet the demands of our visitors.

“In addition to the Hole in One Challenge, the café will open for business in December, serving Little Lato Gelato, Halo coffee and great cabinet café food for patrons to enjoy not only the golf but also the best view in town.”

The locally owned and operated Hole in One Challenge will be managed by Alexandra Williams, who comes from an extensive hospitality background.