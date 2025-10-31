The iconic Taupō Hole in One Challenge is back after a $1m refurbishment.
The iconic Taupō Hole in One Challenge returns after a three month hiatus, freshly minted with a $1 million-plus upgrade.
The lakeside attraction features a new contemporary-designed structure with six covered golf bays, a café, and a new feature - the “Ball Blaster” - owners Taupō Moana Group Holdings saidin a statement today.
The group, the commercial subsidiary of the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, also own Taupō Parasail and Chris Jolly Outdoors.
“With a capital investment of over $1m, the new feature enhances its lakefront position with an architectural design that reflects the significance of the special place that it sits upon, as well as a nod to local iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa,” the statement said.
“It’s fun, welcoming, and such a great part of the Taupō lakefront.
“It also brings fantastic flow-on benefits for nearby cafés, shops, and other local operators.
“You can have a go at the Hole in One, then stroll across the road for a bite to eat or some shopping, everything’s right there and easy to enjoy.”
The Hole in One Challenge reopened for business just ahead of the Labour Weekend holiday in what Porter described as a “soft opening,” of the golf bays only, while the full building was scheduled for a full opening in the first week of December.
“While we continue with the final touches of the cafe, it is great to be able to deliver an iconic tourism experience and meet the demands of our visitors.
“In addition to the Hole in One Challenge, the café will open for business in December, serving Little Lato Gelato, Halo coffee and great cabinet café food for patrons to enjoy not only the golf but also the best view in town.”
The locally owned and operated Hole in One Challenge will be managed by Alexandra Williams, who comes from an extensive hospitality background.