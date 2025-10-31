Advertisement
Revamped Taupō Hole in One Challenge adds café and new ‘Ball Blaster’ feature

The iconic Taupō Hole in One Challenge is back after a $1m refurbishment.

The iconic Taupō Hole in One Challenge returns after a three month hiatus, freshly minted with a $1 million-plus upgrade.

The lakeside attraction features a new contemporary-designed structure with six covered golf bays, a café, and a new feature - the “Ball Blaster” - owners Taupō Moana Group Holdings said

