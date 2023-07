Police were called around 1am. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating after reports a gunshot broke a window in Rotorua overnight.

A police spokesman said police were called after a firearm was discharged towards a property on Roger St, Pukehangi about 1am.

A window was broken by a single gunshot, but no one was injured, he said.

Police said it was following positive lines of enquiry.