Desert Rd. Photo / NZME

Police have concerns for occupants of a stolen car that fled police on the Desert Rd this morning.

The vehicle was recovered by police near Lake Rotoraira, south of Lake Taupō on the Volcanic Loop Highway, State Highway 46, a police statement said today.

Police have asked the people in the area to be on the lookout as a team works to find the occupants of the vehicle, which was stolen in the Rangitikei district last night.

Dog handlers were searching for the occupants, who police were concerned may be unprepared for the elements, and without food and appropriate clothing.

"We are asking local residents to be aware and report any suspicious activity in the area to police," the statement said.

"We are also asking motorists to notify police of any hitchhikers seen or picked up in the vicinity. The vehicle is currently being forensically examined and other inquiries are being made to establish the identity of those involved."

If anyone has any information that may help, please call police on 105.