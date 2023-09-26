William Ray May claimed he only had a couple of beers but a breathalyser reading showed he was well over the legal limit to drive. Photo / NZME

A repeat drink-driver caught after veering into the path of a police car and nearly causing a head-on crash blamed the incident on being on his phone.

Despite professing he had only had a “couple of beers”, William Ray May was found to be well over the legal drink-drive limit, recording a breath alcohol reading of 763 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 400.

May, a heavy truck and tanker driver from Rotorua, appeared in the Rotorua District Court last week charged with drink-driving.

A police summary of facts, obtained by the Rotorua Daily Post this week, said May had been caught drink-driving three times previously. Those convictions were in 1998, 2010 and 2014.

The summary said May was driving a Ford motor vehicle south on Hamurana Rd at 5.50pm on September 8.

He was stopped by police after his vehicle veered across the centre line into the path of a police patrol vehicle, nearly causing a head-on collision.

May told police he had only had a couple of beers and he crossed the centre line because he was on his phone, the summary said.

Appearing before Judge Alayne Wills, May pleaded guilty to the charge.

“You crossed the centre line straight into the path of a police officer. I am sure that attracted some attention,” Judge Wills said.

She said alcohol had been an issue for May over the years and she noted there were some drug issues in his history as well.

She commended him, however, for not being before the court for many years and she said she was sorry to see he was back.

She convicted him on the charge of drink-driving and ordered him to undergo six months of supervision and attend a drug and alcohol programme.

Wills fined him $900 and disqualified him from driving for 14 months, noting it was mandatory for her to do so, despite the fact it would cause difficulties for his employment.

She said he would need to apply for a work licence through the court to continue driving.

