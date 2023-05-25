Red Rock Gallery will feature several local artists during King's Birthday weekend. Photo / Supplied

Red Rock Gallery is one of several venues open, in and around Taupō, on King’s Birthday weekend.

All the art exhibited at these venues will be works by local artists.

Taupō Artists is the exhibition at Red Rock Gallery. This is an exhibition that includes the work of six artists, all with distinct and colourful styles.

Chris Martin does his paintings at an art studio at Red Rock Gallery, and during the past few weeks he has been working on new and interesting subjects that are sure to impress.

Dean Stebbing (Dino) has some new works to show. His new paintings follow on from his successful exhibition at the Taupō Museum held in May. Dino’s colourful, comic style is a treasure to behold.

Lisa Rowland loves her outdoor scenes and her favourite VW touring campervan. She could surprise us all again with her holiday scenes!

Emma Hercus is another artist who is returning to Red Rock Gallery. Expect more surprises from Emma as she experiments with topical scenes from the past and present. Emma is an award-winning artist.

Finally, there will be some bronze castings by Richard Hoadley. His heavy and durable small-scale sculptures and bowls add to the texture and appea this exhibition offers everyone during King’s Birthday weekend.

Taupo Artists is showing at Red Rock Gallery, June 3-5. The gallery will be open on the three days, from 10am until 4pm. Everyone is invited to this free exhibition.