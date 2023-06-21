Hilltop School students line up the many non-recyclable drink cups they found in lakeside recycling bins.

Hilltop School’s Year 7 and 8 students found more than they bargained for when they audited Taupō's lakefront recycling bins recently.

Dog poo, women’s underwear and used face masks cannot be recycled, but were put in the recycling bins.

The items were particularly surprising to the students, who did the audit as part of a pre-high school inquiry project, but the overall rate of unrecyclable materials in the bins was the biggest shock.

They found 45 per cent of waste put in recycling bins was not recyclable, accounting for 109 out of the total 244 items recovered.

Taupō District Council waste minimisation officer Shannon Hanson provided the students with the bags from the lakefront bins.

She said the problem with contaminated recycling went beyond inconvenience, because the whole bag becomes unsalvageable.

“A whole bin load of recyclable items [ends] up in landfill because it’s contaminated with unaccepted waste.

“We know that there are a lot of people who want to do the right thing and recycle but unfortunately their efforts are being undermined by those who are treating the recycling bins as rubbish bins.”

The students said takeaway coffee and drink cups were some of the biggest problem items.

Many believe the cardboard cups can be recycled, but they can’t, usually because of a plastic lining on the inside.

This was a common misconception, said Year 8 student Mia.

“I didn’t realise they weren’t recyclable until we were told.”

The samples included many non-recyclable items, including face masks and coffee cups.

The students said education was important to combat the problem, with student Mollie suggesting people check items carefully.

“You can read the bottom of your rubbish to see if it’s recyclable.”

Mia said it was better to put items in the general waste bin if unsure.

“If in doubt, leave it out.”

The Hilltop students had taken the issue to heart, with individuals and groups going on to complete projects they hoped would help.

Some have created posters to educate the public, while others have designed new recycling bins, inspired by more visually appealing bins in the wider district and beyond.

They plan to enter local and national competitions to pitch their ideas, including the Taupō District Council Clean Up Week poster competition, and Keep New Zealand Beautiful‘s Young Reporters for the Environment.