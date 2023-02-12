Zucchini, potato and bacon gratin with spelt crumble. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

Zucchini is one vegetable I’m loving at the moment. I can’t seem to resist buying a bag whenever I go to the supermarket. It’s a vegetable that just screams summer; and can be prepared in so many delicious ways.

This gratin is definitely on the cosy side; with a rich cheesy sauce, salty bacon and buttery crumble on top.

I used spelt flour in both the cheese sauce and the crumble topping; it’s got a beautiful nutty, earthy flavour and is very nutritious.

Make sure to slice the potato and zucchini paper thin; this will not only ensure the vegetables cook properly, but will create a melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Go to Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

Zucchini, Potato & Bacon Gratin with Spelt Crumble

Serves 6-8 as a side

● 2 rashers smoked streaky bacon (125g)

● 1 onion, thinly sliced

● 1 small stick celery (50g), finely diced

● 1 large clove garlic, finely chopped

● 25g butter

● 2 tbsp spelt flour

● 1 cup milk

● ½ cup chicken stock

● 75g cheddar cheese, grated

● 1 tsp salt

● 300g zucchini, sliced 1mm thick

● 250g potatoes, sliced 1mm thick

Crumble topping

● 100g zucchini, finely grated

● 50g cheddar cheese, grated

● ½ cup spelt flour

● ¼ cup oats

● 25g butter, softened

● Salt and pepper

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 21cm square dish.

2. Heat a little oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook for 3-4 minutes, flipping halfway, until browned and crisp on both sides. Transfer bacon to paper towels, and keep bacon fat in the pan. Chop the bacon into bite-sized pieces and set aside.

3. Add 1 tbsp water to the pan with the bacon fat, then return to medium heat. Add onion, garlic and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes.

4. Add butter, and when melted stir in spelt flour. Slowly add milk, whisking to ensure there are no lumps. Stir in chicken stock, bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

5. Remove from heat and stir through chopped bacon and grated cheese.

6. Combine zucchini and potato slices in a large bowl. Add a drizzle of oil and toss with your hands to coat.

7. To assemble, lay a third of the zucchini and potato mixture in the bottom of your prepared dish. Top with a third of the sauce. Repeat twice until everything has been used up.

8. To make the crumble topping, combine everything in a small bowl. Using your hands, rub the butter into the mixture until a crumbly mixture is formed. Evenly crumble over the top of the gratin and lightly drizzle with oil.

9. Wrap with tin foil, and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and return to the oven for an additional 30 minutes, until vegetables are tender and crumble topping is nicely browned. Serve hot.