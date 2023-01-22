Smoked trout and potato cakes with mustard seed aioli. Photo / Olivia Moore, That Green Olive.

If there’s a food quintessential to Taupō, it’s got to be trout.

After a successful session of fishing, my dad likes to smoke them - it’s a flavour I always remember from when I was growing up.

These fish cakes are a delicious way of using smoked fish; they’ve got a beautiful texture and are dusted in polenta which makes a lighter, crispier coating as opposed to breadcrumbs.

I’ve served them with a homemade mustard seed aioli, which has a sweet and nutty flavour. If you’ve never made aioli before, don’t be intimated - it’s very easy as long as you remember to add the oil slowly while blending. This is what makes it thicken, so don’t be tempted to pour it in all at once!

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.

Smoked Trout and Potato Cakes with Mustard Seed Aioli

Makes six

Smoked trout and potato cakes

1 thick slice of stale wholegrain bread, toasted until crisp

2 medium potatoes (350 grams), each quartered

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

125g smoked trout (or other smoked fish), flaked into small pieces

1 egg

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

½ tsp salt

1 cup coarse polenta, for dusting

Mustard seed aioli

1 tsp yellow mustard seeds

2 egg yolks

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp maple syrup

½ cup olive oil

½ tsp salt

Method