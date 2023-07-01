Olivia Moore's orange tiramisu martini. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

You can’t pass up a dessert cocktail on a winter’s night! These orange tiramisu martinis are an indulgent way to enjoy a night in.

They’re very easy to make and use ingredients you’ll already have in the pantry.

Use decaf coffee if you prefer no caffeine - but whatever you do, make sure your espresso is well-chilled before you shake the cocktail with ice. Nobody wants a lukewarm, watery cocktail!

Cheers!

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.

Orange Tiramisu Martinis

Makes four

Zest and juice of 1/2 orange

4x30ml shots of freshly brewed espresso, chilled

180ml vodka

120ml Kahlua

120ml cream

60ml triple sec

A handful of ice cubes

Dark chocolate, for garnish

Method

Place all ingredients except for the ice and chocolate in a cocktail shaker. Shake for 30 seconds, then add ice and shake for another 20 seconds until well chilled. Divide among four martini glasses and finely grate a little dark chocolate over the top. Serve immediately.

Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography - in studio or on-location - for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation.