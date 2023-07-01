You can’t pass up a dessert cocktail on a winter’s night! These orange tiramisu martinis are an indulgent way to enjoy a night in.
They’re very easy to make and use ingredients you’ll already have in the pantry.
Use decaf coffee if you prefer no caffeine - but whatever you do, make sure your espresso is well-chilled before you shake the cocktail with ice. Nobody wants a lukewarm, watery cocktail!
Cheers!
Orange Tiramisu Martinis
Makes four
- Zest and juice of 1/2 orange
- 4x30ml shots of freshly brewed espresso, chilled
- 180ml vodka
- 120ml Kahlua
- 120ml cream
- 60ml triple sec
- A handful of ice cubes
- Dark chocolate, for garnish
Method
- Place all ingredients except for the ice and chocolate in a cocktail shaker. Shake for 30 seconds, then add ice and shake for another 20 seconds until well chilled.
- Divide among four martini glasses and finely grate a little dark chocolate over the top. Serve immediately.
