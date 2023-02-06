Gluten Free Black Doris Plum and Ginger Cake. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

Here’s a Valentine’s cake for you to enjoy with a special someone, or with a glass of wine and a movie!

Fragrant black Doris plums complement the warmth and spice of ginger; and almond meal gives the cake a beautifully fluffy crumb. A small amount of balsamic vinegar offers a subtle savoury note, which brings out the richness of the plums.

I love this combination of flavours; summery yet cosy. Serve it at room temperature, or slightly warmed with custard or cream. Of course, fresh black Doris plums to serve a must.

This cake is also gluten free, which makes it great for sharing or gifting to sensitive tummies.

I got my black Doris plums from Popup Produce in Suncourt Plaza — make sure you get yours quick because they don’t stay in season long!

Go to Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

Gluten Free Black Doris Plum & Ginger Cake

Serves 8-10

● 200g almond meal

● 100g brown sugar

● 50g cornflour

● 2 tsp baking powder

● 1 tsp ground ginger

● ½ tsp salt

● 100g butter, room temperature, cubed

● ½ cup milk

● 1 egg

● 1 tsp balsamic vinegar

● 250g black Doris plums, roughly chopped (reserve one plum for topping)

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Lightly grease and line a 19cm springform cake tin.

2. Add almond meal, brown sugar, cornflour, baking powder, ginger and salt to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Briefly mix to combine.

3. Add butter and mix on low for 30 seconds for the mixture to come together.

4. Add milk and beat on low until incorporated, then increase to medium and beat for 30 seconds.

5. Add egg and balsamic vinegar, and beat on medium to incorporate. Finally, increase speed to medium-high and beat for 30 seconds. The mixture should be thick and creamy.

6. Add the chopped black Doris plums and gently fold through. Transfer batter to prepared tin and smooth the top.

7. For the topping, thinly slice the reserved plum and cut away an inverted triangle at the top of each slice; to resemble hearts. Arrange the heart-shaped slices over the top of the batter.

8. Bake for 30 minutes, then reduce heat to 160C and bake for another 20 minutes.

9. Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, before removing and transferring to a cooling rack. When completely cooled, dust with icing sugar and serve