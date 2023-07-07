Crunchy on the outside, cheesy on the inside, and layered with even more crunch.
These crunchwraps are filled with cheese, aioli, pesto, spiced spinach and a crushed toasted tortilla - and they’re a textural delight.
They follow a unique method of assembly; after making a slit from the centre of one wrap downwards, each quarter of the wrap is topped with a different topping.
Starting from the slit, the wrap is then folded across and up, before being fried until crisp.
These are seriously good. You’ll probably find the spinach haters in your house will enjoy these; they’re just like miniature pies thanks to their crisp exterior.
Feel free to swap out the fillings as you please - use your favourite dip or thick sauce instead of pesto, ricotta or sour cream instead of aioli, or try spiced beef mince instead of the spinach mixture.
Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.
Ingredients: Four servings
- 5 tortillas
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ cup garlic aioli
- ½ cup basil pesto
- 1 cup grated cheese (I used a blend of cheddar and mozzarella)
- 600g frozen spinach, defrosted and drained
- 2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
- ½ tsp salt
Method
- In a lightly greased frying pan over medium-high heat, fry one tortilla for four to five minutes, flipping halfway, until golden brown and crisp on both sides. Remove from pan and roughly crush into pieces.
- Add a little oil to the pan and add garlic and cumin seeds. Cook, stirring occasionally, for two to three minutes until the spinach is lightly wilted. Stir through Worcestershire sauce, balsamic vinegar and salt.
- To assemble, slice one tortilla from the centre downwards. Imagine the tortilla divided into four quarters, with the slit dividing the bottom two quarters. Top each quarter with aioli; pesto and a sprinkle of crushed toasted tortilla; and cheese. Starting at the slit, fold the wrap up, across and down, sealing the edges with a little aioli.
- Heat a drizzle of oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. When hot, add the crunchwraps and cook for three to five minutes or until browned underneath, then flip and cook for another three to five minutes until both sides are nicely browned. Serve hot, with extra aioli and pesto.