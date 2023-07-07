Cheesy spinach and pesto crunchwraps. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

Crunchy on the outside, cheesy on the inside, and layered with even more crunch.

These crunchwraps are filled with cheese, aioli, pesto, spiced spinach and a crushed toasted tortilla - and they’re a textural delight.

They follow a unique method of assembly; after making a slit from the centre of one wrap downwards, each quarter of the wrap is topped with a different topping.

Starting from the slit, the wrap is then folded across and up, before being fried until crisp.

These are seriously good. You’ll probably find the spinach haters in your house will enjoy these; they’re just like miniature pies thanks to their crisp exterior.

Feel free to swap out the fillings as you please - use your favourite dip or thick sauce instead of pesto, ricotta or sour cream instead of aioli, or try spiced beef mince instead of the spinach mixture.

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.

Ingredients: Four servings

5 tortillas

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ cup garlic aioli

½ cup basil pesto

1 cup grated cheese (I used a blend of cheddar and mozzarella)

600g frozen spinach, defrosted and drained

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

½ tsp salt

Method