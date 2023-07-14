Olivia Moore's buckwheat and pear salad with spiced maple, almond and sesame seed clusters. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

When I want a salad on a winter’s night, I mean a salad like this.

Pear, spiced maple and toasted nuts are just amazing together, and you really can’t get a more wintry yet fresh flavour combination.

This salad is filling enough for a meal, thanks to the buckwheat and nuts. The ingredients are very simple, yet they each contribute a big flavour and texture to make this salad something special. Enjoy this one on a sunny, winter’s evening!

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

Salad

Serves 6

2/3 cup buckwheat

1 pear, cored and thinly sliced

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1/3 cup finely chopped parsley

2-3 tbsp sesame seeds

Seed clusters

1/2 cup almonds, chopped

1/4 cup buckwheat

1/4 cup sesame seeds

1 tbsp crunchy almond butter

1 tbsp maple syrup

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

Maple almond butter dressing

1 tbsp hot water

1 tbsp crunchy almond butter

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp maple syrup

Instructions