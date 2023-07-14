When I want a salad on a winter’s night, I mean a salad like this.
Pear, spiced maple and toasted nuts are just amazing together, and you really can’t get a more wintry yet fresh flavour combination.
This salad is filling enough for a meal, thanks to the buckwheat and nuts. The ingredients are very simple, yet they each contribute a big flavour and texture to make this salad something special. Enjoy this one on a sunny, winter’s evening!
Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com
Salad
Serves 6
- 2/3 cup buckwheat
- 1 pear, cored and thinly sliced
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup finely chopped parsley
- 2-3 tbsp sesame seeds
Seed clusters
- 1/2 cup almonds, chopped
- 1/4 cup buckwheat
- 1/4 cup sesame seeds
- 1 tbsp crunchy almond butter
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp salt
Maple almond butter dressing
- 1 tbsp hot water
- 1 tbsp crunchy almond butter
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
- To cook the buckwheat, place in a medium saucepan with 2 cups water. Bring to the boil then simmer for 15-20 minutes, until soft but still retaining bite. Add more water as necessary. Drain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, combine all ingredients for the clusters in a bowl. Spread out on a prepared baking tray and press with the back of a spoon to compact. Bake for 10-15 minutes, until golden brown and fragrant. Allow to cool before breaking into clusters.
- To make the dressing, whisk everything together to combine.
- To assemble, toss buckwheat with pear, red onion and parsley to distribute. Add dressing and toss until evenly coated. Serve the salad topped with the clusters and sesame seeds.