Readers’ views: Massive council over-spend a ‘horrifying fiasco’

Rotorua Lakes Council. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I am a ratepayer and greatly dismayed at the headlines in the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend (News, September 17) about the horrifying fiasco of the massive over-spend by your council for new software.

I am astounded that more than $9 million was spent on consultants. I question this and ask for a full accounting of this money.

It is quite obvious that the ratepayers will have to pick up the shortfall, on top of the already outrageous increases in rates in recent years.

I do not intend to let the matter rest.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Profit before welfare

Is it ethically acceptable to own an empty house? It’s just business, isn’t it? Like investing in gold.

But does gold deprive a family of a roof over their heads?

We don’t have a housing shortage in NZ — what we do have is empty holiday homes, investment properties, and holiday rentals.

The bigger picture is a grim indicator of human nature. How as a species some of us crave more than our fair share of assets and wealth.

The very trait that has made us the most successful species on Earth is the thing that is killing us.

Global warming is the result of individuals and businesses which have put profit before the welfare of humanity.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

Premium Debate: Subscriber views on the three big worries for ABs

OPINION:

Maybe it’s best not to stick the boot too vigorously into Eddie Jones. He might be a window on New Zealand’s own rugby future, wrote Paul Lewis.

Read the full story: What we can learn from Australia: The three big worries for ABs

Have your say by going to dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Super Rugby is a huge issue … both us and Australia are poorer for the absence of the South African teams (albeit they had one too many franchises). It’s an armchair ride for the top NZ teams. Bring back an Argentinian side as well.

-Chris B

Let’s give Scott Robinson a fair go. He has a great coaching record, is a positive person and seems to be a great motivator.

He has to be better than Ian Foster who always looks so down.

-Ian U

I agree, don’t criticise Eddie just yet. Yes, we’ll likely have a much younger team once all the twilight of their career players depart. But so what. It’s good to see young new faces on the field. And I certainly don’t mind losing matches as the new generation mature into top line players.

I reckon that their ambition to be the best they can — will eventually see us back on top.

Go the youngsters!

- Richard O

The big difference is that the 2015 crop were winners, the 2023 crop however…

-Marvel U

We are in a long and gradual decline in NZ rugby. It starts with kids not being able to watch live rugby on free-to-air TV , so they have little to aspire to.

-Warren L

In the end, it’s a numbers game … and in the future we won’t have the depth other countries can call on. Razor will have his work cut out for the ABs to be competitive. People thinking this form slump is just a Foster issue will be sadly mistaken.

-Murray B

Is now the time to begin selecting players from off shore as well?

Scrap Super rugby, re invigorate NPC and open things up?

-David W

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following: