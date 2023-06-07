Voyager 2023 media awards

Reader opinion: Wishing a fond farewell to the Rotorua Weekender

The Rotorua Weekender has printed its last edition. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Wishing a fond farewell to the Rotorua Weekender, our weekly newspaper with a friendly small-town feel.

The Weekender has highlighted many of the services and social occasions of Rotorua and its citizens.

Thank you,

