Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Rotorua needs more motel rooms available for tourists

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read
The Rotorua visitor centre and i-Site. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua visitor centre and i-Site. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

It is wonderful to hear the city is once again a thriving tourist destination and I am sure local businesses are pleased with the numbers in town.

However, it is not a good look

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post