Rangatahi Māori sought for mayoral mentoring programme

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell says Tuia is a one-of-a-kind leadership programme that connects people with culture and the environment. Photo / NZME

Applications are open for Tuia 2023 - a leadership programme for young Māori in communities throughout Aotearoa.

Founded in 2011 through the Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), the national Tuia programme has supported over 550 rangatahi (youth) to gain leadership skills and build networks, aiding their community contributions, Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement.

The council has been part of the programme since its inception, and has mentored 12 rangatahi.

It is now seeking their Tuia 2023 representatives.

The successful candidates will meet regularly with Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, participate in civic events, grow their networks and connect with a diverse range of people to gain a deeper insight into inter-generational issues, cultural values and experiences.

Stephanie George, the 2020 Tuia representative, said the programme enabled her to reconnect with her whakapapa and relearn what’s important to her.

“I’ve taken the skills learnt through the programme and am now working with rangatahi helping them find themselves and what they’re passionate about.

“The Tuia programme gave me the confidence to share my voice and I’m now proud to represent the community as an elected member on the Rotorua Lakes Community Board.”

Tapsell said Tuia was a one-of-a-kind leadership programme that also connected people with culture and environment.

“This is a great opportunity for local rangatahi as it builds their skills and confidence while providing them with the learning and development required to become the next generation of leaders.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the successful applicants to contribute back to our community.”

Tapsell, in partnership with the community and past Tuia recipients, will select the candidate that best matches the programme criteria.

The successful candidates will be rangatahi Māori aged 18 to 25, reside within the Rotorua rohe (district), already be actively contributing to the wellbeing of their community or aspire to do so and be willing to commit for a minimum of 12 months.

Commitments include attending five weekend wānanga held on marae with fellow Tuia representatives from around the country, monthly mentoring sessions with the mayor and other event and networking opportunities.

If you are interested, applications can be written or videoed, detailing information about yourself and a brief outline of why you should be successful for the Tuia kaupapa (project).

Applications close 5pm, Friday February 10 and can be sent via the Rotorua Lakes Council Facebook messenger or by emailing felicity.jansonius-bidois@rotorualc.nz.