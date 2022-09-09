He is the fifth candidate to launch.

Raj Kumar has officially launched his campaign for Rotorua's mayoralty.

Business owner and present Rotorua councillor, Kumar held a "soft launch" at Eat Streat's CBK Craft Bar & Kitchen on Thursday.

Kumar was the fifth mayoral candidate to hold a launch, following, Ben Sandford, Reynold Macpherson, Fletcher Tabuteau and Tania Tapsell.

Kalaadevi Ananda and Rania Sears are fellow candidates.

Joining him were council hopefuls Don Paterson and Conan O'Brien. Kumar said the three held different perspectives but shared a desire to see a "better Rotorua".

He said his focus was on being accountable, accessible and transparent.

About 60 people attended the launch.

The banner underneath the joint election sign read, "time for a change". Above were their three headshots, Kumar-centred.

Kumar was the first to outline his stance on the city's issues and opportunities.

Raj Kumar launched his mayoral campaign this week. Photo / Laura Smith

A video showing Kumar's involvement on the council to date included his advocacy for the Springfield Golf Course as well as his views about the representation arrangements bill, council meetings being held in public and his opposition to reserve sites being sold for housing.

It also outlined his views about there being a "better solution" to the emergency housing situation on Fenton St.

In his speech, he compared previous election topics: In 2016 the issues focused on council spending and city cycle ways.

In 2019 it was rates rises and cycleways, a lack of parking spaces and new parking meters.

"Then came Covid-19 ... council said 'let's build better'."

Then there were more rates rises, Rotorua became the homeless capital and there were seven deputy chief executive roles, he said.

O'Brien, who supported Kumar for the mayoralty, said the three did not want to replace one power block for another.

"I'm proud to stand beside these two men ... I beg you please support these two candidates. They are the best of the bunch."

Talking about why he was standing, he spoke of the abuse and death of Nia Glassie, asking "what have we done since?".

"I'm at fault ... what I should have done after that girl was killed was go to every politician and say 'you will never let this happen again'," he said.

He said this type of abuse had happened "far too much" and it needed to be talked about in public, not behind closed doors.

"The first thing we have to do is recognise the problem.

"The Rotorua I grew up in is gone. This is not even the Rotorua from three years ago."

Paterson, who was the last to address the crowd, spoke of being raised in Rotorua and his "blended" family. His foster siblings were Māori.

Conan O'Brien, Raj Kumar and Don Paterson are candidates in the upcoming election. Photo / Laura Smith

He said he grew up not thinking about whether he was Māori or not.

"We are people."

He spoke of his research into council plans, in particular the reserves revocation bill.

Paterson had been vocal about his opposition and presented council with a petition with 630 signatures.

"I'm absolutely passionate about Rotorua, we can turn this around. We've gone down a very dark path."

He said the Fenton St emergency housing situation needed to end and a solution found.

"What we need to do is call a national hui ... we cannot be left to do this on our own."

To the applause of the audience, Paterson said he wanted to see the tourism industry return.

An audience member asked where visitors would stay.

"Tourism isn't going to work if you don't solve what's in the city centre ... it's scary. It's frightening."

Kumar said he was well aware of "how terrible" things were with crime in the streets.

"People can't come out of the supermarkets without being harassed ... There are big challenges and we'll need to tackle them."

Paterson said a quick fix was needed while longer term solutions were sought.

His suggestion was to have an increased police presence saying 30 new officers would "make a huge difference," and cost $5 million.

"If I was a councillor I would think very seriously about that."

Central Government is responsible for police funding decisions.

Voting documents will be sent to all enrolled voters by local councils between September 16 to 21. Voting closes at midday on October 8.