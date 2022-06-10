The Tokaanu Power Station will take on a more colourful look during the next week. Photo / Supplied

The Tokaanu Power Station will take on a more colourful look during the next week. Photo / Supplied

Those driving past Tokaanu Power Station by night during the next week will notice it has taken on a more colourful look.

Its rainbow lights are in celebration of its owner, Genesis Energy, attaining the Rainbow Tick certification for its workforce diversity and inclusion.

Tongariro Power Scheme site manager Neil Jelley said the Tongariro team was proud of the company's culture, where everyone is made to feel safe and welcome regardless of how they identify.

"What better way to outwardly display our support than lighting up the station for everyone to see," he said.

Rainbow Tick is a certification mark for organisations that complete a diversity and inclusion assessment process, showing they accept and value all people in the workplace, embracing the diversity of sexual and gender identities.

The nightly display at Tokaanu will continue until next Thursday, June 16.