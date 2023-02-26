The fireworks at Lakeside 2020. Photo / Stephen Parker

As many gather to enjoy the 25th-year celebration of Rotorua’s iconic Lakeside concert, attendees are encouraged to share the community spirit and help give back to a local cause.

As well as the line-up of talented performers, and a fireworks display finishing the event with a bang, the concert will also give the community an opportunity to donate to QE Health.

Lakeside’s fundraising collection is once again being organised by the Rotary Club of Rotorua Sunrise.

Lakeside 25 - Ka Mau Te Wehi (which translates to fantastic) will be held on March 11 from 7pm.

The free outdoor concert - which has previously attracted crowds of more than 15,000 - had been held consistently for 24 years since 1997 but the Covid-19 pandemic meant the concert couldn’t go ahead in 2021 and 2022.

QE Health chief executive Dr Aaron Randell says they are delighted to be the recipient of this year’s concert.

“Both QE Health and the Lakeside Concert are iconic in Rotorua, so it’s very fitting that we have been selected as the recipient this year alongside the opening of our $19 million state-of-the-art health and wellness facility.”

He says QE Health is a not-for-profit charitable organisation, and its new facility has only been made possible by a series of loans and grants from Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, Rotorua Trust, and Rotorua Lakes Council.

“The money raised will go towards providing services at QE Health that help people in our community to live fuller lives.

“This includes helping to buy specialist rehabilitation equipment that will help our clients build their strength and stability.”

Aaron says the Lakeside concert has now been running for 25 years and has become an eagerly anticipated event in many people’s calendars.

“It’s free and family-friendly, so everyone has the chance to enjoy the amazing line-up.

“It’s also a great chance to showcase Rotorua’s rising young talent and celebrate what makes our city so special.”

Sandy Hall, Rotary Club of Rotorua Sunrise’s director of fundraising, says they hold a collection for a charity at every Lakeside concert.

People gathered for the blessing of the new QE Health building earlier this week. Photo / Stephen Parker

She says their Rotary club held its annual Christmas raffle last year with the money raised going to QE Health for a rehabilitation machine.

“When we did the raffle we found the support for QE Health was very good. Everybody knew someone who had treatment there, and that’s why we decided to use this collection to raise funds again.”

She says the fundraiser was also great timing alongside the opening of QE Health’s new building, which had been this Monday.

The concert’s line-up features three headline acts - Kiwi classic band Ardijah, old school hip-hop and R&B favourite Che Fu, and multi-instrumentalist, singer and Silver Scroll Award winner Troy Kingi.

Among the locals chosen by Nacey is powerhouse vocalist Rewa Ututaonga, opera singer Elisha Hulton, teen sensation Nikau Grace Chater, local favourite Krissie Knap, storyteller and singer Jack Grace and iconic entertainer Howard Morrison Junior.

Also among this year’s Lakeside performers are Christian Thurston, Thomas Stowers, Anna Grahame, Hannah Rees, Iri Aumatangi and Takerei Hikuroa-Peck.

This year’s event has been made alcohol-free.

- People will be able to donate coins and notes for the QE Health collection at the event with buckets from Rotary Club of Rotorua Sunrise roaming around before the show and at halftime. There will be an eftpos machine available for donations, but coins and notes is recommended.

The details

- What: Lakeside Rotorua Concert 2023

- When: Saturday, March 11, 7pm

- Where: Village Green

- Free





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



