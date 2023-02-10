QE Health community garage sale a chance to take home piece of Rotorua history

Liz Harding talks about the history of QE Health.

QE Health encourages people to stop by its community garage sale next week to have a hunt around and see what treasures might catch their eye.

It will be a sale of items QE Health will not need in its new building.

There will be two dates for the garage sale – Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 16 from 2pm to 4pm in the Recreation Room of QE Health, overlooking the lake.

QE chief executive Dr Aaron Randell says there will be something for everyone, from crockery, hospital beds, mattresses, desks, lockers, cabinets, shelves, all sorts of chairs and stationery, through to old orthotic casts, machinery, old paintings and signs/noticeboards. Even some of the plants are for sale.

He says the garage sale gives the whole community one last opportunity to see the inside of QE, take home a piece of Rotorua’s history, and to support the not-for-profit charitable organisation financially to buy new items for the new health and wellness facility.

Most goods will be paid by way of a koha, however larger, more valuable items will be priced.

The new facility will open to the public on February 20 with a community open day planned for March.

Aaron says it is extremely exciting to have the new facility nearing completion.

“A new build has been promised for many years - longer than the 13 years I have been at QE - so to be a part of the team that will see it finally delivered is a proud moment.

Image 1 of 16 : QE Health is expected to move to a new building this year. Photo/Andrew Warner.

“I am especially excited for the amazing staff that work at QE. For years our staff have delivered a world class service out of an outdated building, so for them to finally have a new facility of a standard that matches their exceptional level of service to the community is hugely satisfying.”

He says as a not-for-profit charitable organisation, QE is about delivering quality health and wellness services to the Rotorua community.

“Our geothermal pools and gym are on a membership basis reflecting our intention to continue prioritising access for locals.”

Aaron says for 80 years, QE Health has been Rotorua’s designated health and wellness destination and it holds a unique place in Rotorua’s history.

“The new health and wellness facility will offer a much-improved visitor experience, with a contemporary and relaxing vibe where we can continue to provide modern clinical treatment while drawing on the historically unique geothermal water and mud resources.”

He says the facility is being constructed almost entirely from locally sourced timber, with the cladding being treated with new technology that doesn’t require the use of harmful chemicals.

Uniquely designed to reflect Rotorua’s geothermal heritage, the building will feature vertical white timber exterior cladding and screens to represent rising geothermal steam, evoking and acknowledging the geothermal source of wellbeing that makes QE Health unique, he says.

The new facility will feature a modern layout, exercise studio, a new hydrotherapy pool and Rachel Pools, a 24-hour gym, and 13 comfortable and modern rooms for in-patient use.