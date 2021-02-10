Pullman Rotorua moves guests after burst water main causes flooding

Pullman Rotorua is closed to the public today as a result of flooding from a burst water main. Photo / Andrew Warner

Guests at the Pullman Rotorua have been moved to other accommodation after a burst water main caused flood damage to the hotel.

A spokeswoman for Accor, which manages the hotel, said the flooding happened overnight on Tuesday.

The damage had been assessed and management was working to clean up the hotel as quickly as possible, she said.

Pullman Hotel Rotorua is closed to the public today. Photo / Andrew Warner

The hotel has relocated guests to other hotels in the region.

A fashion and food event called Aroha, which was to feature contemporary designers Adrienne Whitewood, Leilani Rickard, Taongahuia Maxwell and Wairata Warbrick, was to be held at the hotel tonight but had to be cancelled.

Organisers for the event said they were exploring options to reschedule it and a full refund would be given.

Rotorua fashion designers Adrienne Whitewood (left) and Wairata Warbrick ahead of Aroha, a designer degustation that was meant to be held at the Pullman Hotel on Wednesday night. Photo / File

"Our sincere apologies for this inconvenience - we have been working hard on making this event a success but we respect and understand this unprecedented situation and are following instructions," a post on Whitewood's Facebook page said.

The five-star hotel opened on Arawa St in January last year.