She wanted clarity on “requirements we’ll need in government policy” to ensure historic buildings like the Blue Baths can “open in a safe but also affordable manner”.
Despite understanding the “important connections and memories” the community has with the Blue Baths, she warned investigations indicated reopening “will be difficult” due to structural and geothermal issues.
The museum, therefore, remains the priority.
“Once our wider facilities strategy and museum rebuild is completed we can turn our attention to the Blue Baths and future options.”
Tapsell said more would be known in about six months after the proposal is ratified.
A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson said no decisions had been made about the Blue Baths’ future.
“Once the new rules are in place, we’ll carefully review our situation and make informed decisions based on the updated guidelines.”
The council hoped that if the changes happened, “they could offer greater clarity and help reduce costs and delays for property owners”.
Former Blue Baths leaseholder Jo Romanes, who previously estimated it could take $12m to get the building back to an operable standard – excluding the more extensive seismic repairs – could not be contacted.
The city centre’s Pak’nSave is also listed on the register of earthquake-prone buildings.
A spokesperson for Pak’nSave owner Foodstuffs said it was “keeping an eye” on regulation changes but there was “no sign” they would impact the Amohau and Fenton St site.
The spokesperson also confirmed seismic strengthening at the store had been completed to “well above” required standards, and work on the fuel station was imminent.
The proposed changes are included in the Building (Earthquake-Prone Building System Reform) Amendment Bill, which will go through a select committee process and is expected to be passed into law early next year.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.