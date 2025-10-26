Rotorua has 80 buildings on the register, including the category-one heritage-listed Rotorua Museum and Blue Baths buildings.

Rotorua Lakes Council owns both buildings, which are in Government Gardens.

The museum closed in November 2016 after the Kaikōura earthquake caused damage. Seismic testing rated the building at 19% of the new building standard.

It is undergoing a $73.55 million restoration, with an estimated reopening timeframe of 2027 or 2028.

The Rotorua Museum building. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Blue Baths closed in January 2021. The building has a seismic rating of 15% of the new building standard and the council said it was too risky to keep it open.

The Spanish mission-style bathhouse was built in 1933 and sat unused from 1982 to 1999, before reopening as a multi-purpose events venue and mineral bath spot.

It sits unused again, with nesting pigeons and rat traps the only signs of life when Local Democracy Reporting visited.

The Government has proposed to scrap the new building standard system.

Instead, buildings will be assessed on their material make-up and proximity to public places and neighbouring properties.

Concrete buildings three storeys or taller will need to be checked using a renewed methodology.

Tapsell said the changes would have had little impact on the cost or method of the museum’s restoration.

However, she said the proposal “potentially opened up the doors” for eventually reopening the Blue Baths.

Tapsell will soon meet with Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk.

“I really want to make sure that if possible, it should be prioritised,” Tapsell said.

She wanted clarity on “requirements we’ll need in government policy” to ensure historic buildings like the Blue Baths can “open in a safe but also affordable manner”.

A closure letter on the door of the Blue Baths. Photo / Andrew Warner

Despite understanding the “important connections and memories” the community has with the Blue Baths, she warned investigations indicated reopening “will be difficult” due to structural and geothermal issues.

The museum, therefore, remains the priority.

“Once our wider facilities strategy and museum rebuild is completed we can turn our attention to the Blue Baths and future options.”

Tapsell said more would be known in about six months after the proposal is ratified.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson said no decisions had been made about the Blue Baths’ future.

“Council has been focused on other priorities since the Blue Baths were closed,” they said.

Future options are included in ongoing work regarding a facilities strategy, and will be “potentially considered as part of the next long-term plan”.

The council carried out monthly inspections to ensure the baths complied with building warrant of fitness requirements.

“Anything found to be broken or a risk to the security of the building is repaired, and this has included the likes of fixing loose roof tiles.”

The council was “closely following” the earthquake-prone buildings announcement and was “encouraged by the minister’s positive direction”.

The council was “unable” to confirm which of its buildings might be affected or how because the proposal was still being consulted on.

“Once the new rules are in place, we’ll carefully review our situation and make informed decisions based on the updated guidelines.”

The council hoped that if the changes happened, “they could offer greater clarity and help reduce costs and delays for property owners”.

Former Blue Baths leaseholder Jo Romanes, who previously estimated it could take $12m to get the building back to an operable standard – excluding the more extensive seismic repairs – could not be contacted.

Pak'nSave Rotorua. Photo / NZME

The city centre’s Pak’nSave is also listed on the register of earthquake-prone buildings.

A spokesperson for Pak’nSave owner Foodstuffs said it was “keeping an eye” on regulation changes but there was “no sign” they would impact the Amohau and Fenton St site.

The spokesperson also confirmed seismic strengthening at the store had been completed to “well above” required standards, and work on the fuel station was imminent.

The proposed changes are included in the Building (Earthquake-Prone Building System Reform) Amendment Bill, which will go through a select committee process and is expected to be passed into law early next year.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.