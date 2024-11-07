Resource consent has been granted for a new geothermal power station at Ōkere Falls.
An independent panel granted the consent, subject to conditions, to construct and operate a power station near the Taheke geothermal field at the falls.
The project includes constructing, operating and maintaining a power station that generates electricity by using geothermal fluid from the Taheke geothermal field at Ōkere Falls, Rotorua, a statement from the Environmental Protection Authority said.
Roopu Whakarite Mahi Limited Partnership applied for resource consent under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.
The decision comes 172 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.