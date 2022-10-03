Rotorua CBD. Photo / NZME

A power outage has affected more than 200 customers in central Rotorua.

Power has now been restored.

According to Unison, the outage affected 270 customers on Amohia, Haupapa, Arawa, Ranolf, Pukuatua, Eruera, Amohau, Whakatau, and Kuirau Sts.

The power outage began at 9.40am.

Unison Network's customer relations manager Danny Gough said the cause of the outage was under investigation.

The Rotorua Library earlier said it had closed due to the outage and would reopen as soon as power was restored.

