Power lines down, outages around Rotorua region

Several power outages in the area. Photo / Unison

Power lines are down and multiple power outages have been reported around the Rotorua region.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said downed power lines had blocked State Highway 30 near Brunswick Dr in Tikitere.

More than 200 customers are without power in the area.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said there were a number of power outages in rural areas with hundreds of customers without power in Ngakuru, Waikite Valley, Kaingaroa Forest, Waimangu, Waiotapu and Broadlands.

Several customers were also without power in the Hamurana and Kaharoa area.

"It's pretty wet and wild out there," Gough said.

SH30 TIKITERE - ROAD CLOSED - 9:20AM

"Power poles and lines in the areas where unplanned outages have occurred could be damaged by branches or other debris.

"It's frustrating but that's the weather. We only ask for people to continue to be patient. Our crews are doing all they can out there."

MetService had extended a strong wind watch from Bay of Plenty and Taupō to include the Tokoroa region where a large tree fell on a shop front this morning.