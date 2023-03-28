Fifty Minis will descend on Taupo once again for the Pork Pie Charity Run.

Locals and visitors might notice an unusual number of Mini Cooper cars in Taupō at the end of this week- but anyone wanting to spot them will need to be quick.

The iconic small vehicles will appear in the late afternoon of Friday March 31, before heading off the following morning.

It’s all part of the Pork Pie Charity Run, which will see 50 teams drive their Minis from Paihia to Invercargill, all while raising money for national charity KidsCan.

The event is inspired by the classic 1981 film Goodbye Pork Pie, about a ragtag group making their way through New Zealand in a Mini, selling parts of the car for cash as they go.

The total journey is 2500km and will take around six days. The rally participants will stay overnight at the Hilton Lake Taupō as they make their way down the North Island at the end of the week.

Organiser Kevin Hollamby of Rotorua will be taking part with teammate Pete as part of team “Two Old Farts”. They’ll be driving Hollamby’s unique Mini, which is styled to resemble the car by the end of the film- with parts removed.

“It’s got a nice hole on the roof. It’s missing the front, the boot, the lights. The smiles on people’s faces when they see you on the road are great.”

The hope is that all 50 cars end the run intact, but the teams are ready to use a touch of Kiwi ingenuity when it comes to keeping teams on the road. Each vehicle brings along as many spare parts as they can fit, given that Minis are somewhat prone to mechanical issues.

Starting in 2009, the Pork Pie Charity Run has raised more than $1 million for good causes, including $840,000 for children’s charity KidsCan. The charity provides food, jackets, shoes and healthcare products to more than 1000 ECE and primary schools for students experiencing economic hardship.

This year’s event aims to raise at least $325,000 at a time when it’s needed more than ever, said KidsCan founder and CEO Julie Chapman. “It’s such a fun way to raise money for a serious cause.”

“The soaring cost of living and the extreme weather means this has been an exceptionally tough start to the year for many. We’re seeing increased demand, so the money raised from the Pork Pie Charity Run will make an enormous difference, allowing us to get kids to school warm, full, and ready to learn.”