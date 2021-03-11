Police speaking to drivers following car and bus crash in Ōwhata

The crash happened on Porikapa Rd about 3.20pm. Photo / File

A bus driver and a motorist got into an argument on the street following a crash between the two in Ōwhata, police say.

The crash happened on Porikapa Rd about 3.20pm, a police spokeswoman said.

There were no injuries or debris on the road but the two drivers got into an argument after the crash happened, she said.

It was not major and the situation was resolved quickly, she said.

Police were speaking to the two parties involved.

Police could not confirm whether the bus was carrying members of the public or school children, she said.