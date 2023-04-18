A police dog handler and police dog seen searching on Clayton Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Five youths allegedly robbed commercial premises while armed with hammers before fleeing police through Rotorua this afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a robbery in Hamurana about 3.40pm, a police spokesman said.

He said it appeared five youths were allegedly involved and were allegedly armed with hammers and other similar items.

No one was injured, police said.

Police seen following a police pursuit. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police located a vehicle they believe was used to flee the scene and followed it “from a distance”.

The vehicle was spiked by police and the youths allegedly left it and fled on foot.

Police took five youths into custody and charges were being considered, the spokesman said.

Earlier, a police media spokeswoman said there was an alleged fleeing driver incident in the Clayton Rd area.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer earlier this afternoon saw a police dog and handler who appeared to be searching on Clayton Rd, and police investigating a vehicle nearby.











