Some personal items belonging to Langford were found during the initial search, police said.

In a statement this afternoon, police said they had been notified of several new possible sightings of Langford from earlier today.

“The sightings reported today were of a man matching Travis’ description, wearing a poncho, and were at the following locations: on State Highway 30, approximately 20-25km south of Te Kūiti; the Kopaki rail overbridge, near Powell Rd; and near Mangaokewa Rd, where he appeared to be hitchhiking.”

Police also released several maps showing the locations of the new sightings.

“Based on these sightings, police believe the man was heading north, and may have been picked up by a passing motorist.

“We want to hear from anyone who was travelling on SH30 between 9.30am and 12pm, who may have seen this man; anyone who picked up a hitchhiker matching the description of this man; or anyone that has dashcam footage from the area that may be relevant.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 105 and quote file number 250119/4439.

In February, police said there had been sightings of a man in the Waipapa and Mangakino areas who fitted the description of Langford in the previous weeks.

At the time, police wanted to hear from anyone who had seen or heard from Langford or who had any more information about the man seen in South Waikato wearing long pants, no shoes, and carrying a backpack.

“We’re also asking people to check any outbuildings, sheds, barns, and abandoned buildings on their properties for Travis or any sign of disturbance.”











