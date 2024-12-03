Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua police responding to three-vehicle crash on Te Ngae Rd

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Emergency services are at a crash on Te Ngae Rd.

Emergency services are at a crash on Te Ngae Rd.


Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash on Te Ngae Rd

The crash was reported at 8.23am.

A police spokesperson said one person was in a moderate to serious condition and two people received minor injuries.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The road is partially blocked while emergency services respond.




Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post