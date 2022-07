Police on Te Heuheu St. Photo / David Beck

Police are attending an incident in central Taupō.

Police officers can be seen outside the ASB branch on Te Heuheu St.

A man across the road from the branch told a reporter there was a fight between two groups of men.

"I didn't see or hear any shots, but one of them was waving a shotgun around," he said.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.