Police have named the teenager killed in a motorcycle crash near Ōpōtiki on December 2. Photo / NZME

Police have released the name of the person killed in a motorcycle crash near Ōpōtiki on Monday afternoon.

Tighe Ryan, 17, died after his motorcycle crashed into the water off Ohiwa Beach Rd at Waiotahe, Ōpōtiki.

Emergency services attempted CPR but Tighe died at the scene.

A service to celebrate Tighe’s life will be held at John Paul College, Rotorua, on Saturday at 11.30am.

His family has asked the public to respect their privacy during this time.