The police are making inquiries after a person was found dead on Lake Rd in Ōhinemutu shortly after 1am.

At this stage the death was being treated as unexplained, the police said in a media statement.

The police would like to hear from anyone with information that could help with their enquiries, in particular, any sightings of a person in the Lake Rd area near Rotorua Hospital, between 10pm yesterday and 1am today.

Anyone who has information that could help was encouraged to contact police via its 105 phone service, referencing file number 230507/9750.

Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using Update Report.