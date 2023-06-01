Police said they were seeking witnesses to the incident. Photo / NZME

Police said they were seeking witnesses to the incident. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating after a gun was shot outside a Taupō business.

In a statement today, police said they were “seeking witnesses to a firearms-related incident outside a premises on Rifle Range Rd on Thursday evening.”

Police received a report of a firearm discharged in the carpark of a Four Square about 8pm.

“Initial inquiries have established that a verbal altercation took place in the carpark, which resulted in a person discharging a firearm at another.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. This appears to be an isolated incident,” the statement said.

“The investigative team is following a number of strong lines of inquiry.”

Police ask if anyone witnessed the event and had not already spoken to police, please contact Taupō police.

Anyone with any further information is asked to please contact police on 105, referencing event number P054848746.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.