A large pre-planned police operation in Maketū last month. Police are back in Maketū this morning. Photo / Tom Eley

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, are executing a pre-planned search warrant in Maketū this morning.

The warrant is in relation to inquiries into the death of Zain Matenga Taikato Fox, who died from critical injuries in Rotorua Hospital on July 28, police said this morning.

Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson said it followed search warrants executed in Maketū three weeks ago as part of the same operation.

“There is not believed to be any risk to public safety, however, residents can expect to see some staff armed as a precaution.