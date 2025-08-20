Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Police execute search warrant in Maketū over Zain Taikato Fox death

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read

A large pre-planned police operation in Maketū last month. Police are back in Maketū this morning. Photo / Tom Eley

A large pre-planned police operation in Maketū last month. Police are back in Maketū this morning. Photo / Tom Eley

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, are executing a pre-planned search warrant in Maketū this morning.

The warrant is in relation to inquiries into the death of Zain Matenga Taikato Fox, who died from critical injuries in Rotorua Hospital on July 28, police said this morning.

Detective Inspector Craig

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save