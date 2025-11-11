Recognising the complexity of Teo’s injuries, Erceg made the call that Massey Vets would be best equipped to provide the specialist care she needed.

After consulting with the Massey team on a treatment plan, the Rotorua vets stabilised her, cooled and bandaged her burns, and administered pain relief in preparation for her transfer to Massey University in Palmerston North.

Thanks to the quick actions of the Rotorua and Palmerston North Police Dog Section teams, a helicopter was organised to transport Teo to Massey as swiftly and gently as possible.

Waiting on the ground alongside Erceg was Dr Kate Walters, senior practising veterinarian in anaesthesia, and Dr Steffi Jalava, practising veterinarian in emergency and critical care, who would become prominent players in Teo’s treatment.

The sweet spot of specialist care

The next challenge fell to Walters, who needed to develop a pain management plan that would keep Teo comfortable and allow essential treatments to begin.

She said Teo was understandably distressed upon arrival.

“We had to sedate her for the initial assessment so we could unwrap her bandages and evaluate the severity of her burns.”

For Jalava, there was some good news amid the damage.

“Burns have different depths – the deeper they go, the worse they are.

Vet nurse Georgia Peake with Teo.

“There were severe areas, but the biggest relief was that she’d been wearing protective booties. Those saved her feet. If the paw pads are badly burned, they can’t regrow like other skin, which would’ve compromised her recovery.”

Teo’s treatment required frequent anaesthetics for bandage changes and debridement, along with constant monitoring to balance pain relief and recovery.

She had a jugular catheter for fluids and medication, a feeding tube and an epidural catheter to manage pain.

“Her pain plan had to evolve as her treatment did,” Walters said.

“We needed her comfortable and settled, but awake enough to eat, when possible, since burns cause huge protein loss.

“Finding that balance, that sweet spot, was the best feeling.”

Trust, teamwork and Teo’s resilience

With 21% of her body burned and a background as a highly focused working dog, Teo could have been difficult to manage. Instead, she won the hearts of the entire veterinary team.

“Working dogs have such strong loyalty to their handlers,” Jalava said.

“It was important we built trust. We made sure the painful parts of treatment happened under anaesthetic, so she only associated us with kindness and treats.

“She was incredibly tolerant and got better with every interaction.”

Walters said Massey Vets was unique in being a truly multidisciplinary hospital.

“We have specialists in emergency care, surgery, anaesthesia, and we work as a team.

“It took everyone’s expertise, from the vets to the nurses like Georgia Peake and Jolene Nel, who spent countless hours with Teo, even coming in on their days off to check in on her.

“It really was the care and skill of everyone on the team that helped her heal.”

The team even created a peaceful space where Teo could relax away from the clinical setting.

“She’d lie against our legs, curled in close or nap on a blanket in the sun. It was de-stressing for her, and probably for us too,” Erceg said.

A fond farewell and snacks for the road.

Johannsen was never far from Teo’s side.

“He’s incredibly dedicated. He’d stay as late as needed, would come in at any hour, and was so reassuring for her. Teo’s very lucky to have him,” Walters said.

Johannsen said being involved in her care was never a question.

“I had to be part of it – it felt like the least I could do.

“If my being there helped her feel a little calmer, then of course I was there. The Massey team went above and beyond for her and made sure I was involved at every step.

“Nothing was too much trouble, and that applied across all the different teams caring for her. She’s my best mate and I’m so happy she’s come through this.”

Looking back on her time in hospital, the team remember all the milestones: the day Teo’s bandages came off, when she ate on her own, when she first curled up and slept peacefully.

“With cases like this, you celebrate every small win. She was so brave and trusting, even after everything she’d been through,” Walters said.

Finding community in a crisis

Teo’s recovery was the result of a team effort that went beyond Massey Vets.

From specialist dermatologist Dr Helen Orbell and her team at the Referral Animal Skin Hospital providing advice and Phovia light therapy to promote healing, to Dr Wei Lun Wong, a plastics and burns surgeon from Middlemore Hospital offering guidance on wound management, and Will Parker and Tissue Repair Technologies (TRTx) donating TRTx Wound Healing Gel, many hands contributed to her treatment.

“It took a whole network of people working together to get her through this, and it’s been a privilege to care for Teo,” Erceg said.

“The police were ready to do whatever it took to keep her comfortable. She’s earned her retirement, and they wanted that for her, not because of what she could do, but because she’s family.”

Police dog Teo was seriously injured after falling into geothermal water during a search operation near Rotorua.

Head of Auckland’s Police Dog Section, Senior Sergeant Pete Pederson, made the trip down-country to visit Teo, even driving to Whanganui to pick up special dressings.

He said Massey Vets’ effort was nothing short of incredible.

“I know nobody else could’ve done what they’ve done, they were just so committed to Teo and her recovery, right from the get-go.

“They were so professional, caring and authentic in their empathy. There’s an undefinable bond between a dog and their handler, and it was reassuring to see so many people rally to support them.

“It really showed the heart of our country.”

A long career and a well-earned retirement

Teo’s seven-year career as a specialist search dog has seen her win awards and earn a reputation as one of the country’s best trackers.

“We’d retired her from general duties but kept her on search and rescue as she wound down, because she was so capable and so happy to be working. She’s done remarkable things and absolutely deserves the best retirement,” Johannsen said.

After three weeks at Massey Vets, Teo was officially discharged. Nearly 9 years old, she is reported to be recovering well at home, enjoying a deserved rest.

Search and Rescue dog Teo (now retired) and her handler, Senior Constable Adam Johannsen. Photo / NZ Police

“Teo was very excited to get back in the car the day of her discharge – she knew she was going home,“ Erceg said.

Now, after a long career dedicated to helping others, Teo will remain with Constable Johannsen, spending her days recuperating, relaxing, and adjusting to civilian life – with plenty of toys, park visits and treats in her future.