Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Police dog Teo recovering well from Rotorua geothermal burns after Massey Vet treatment

Rotorua Daily Post
7 mins to read

Constable Adam Johannsen and Teo with the Massey Vet team.

Constable Adam Johannsen and Teo with the Massey Vet team.

Two months before her well-earned retirement, police dog Teo was seriously injured after falling into geothermal water during a search operation near Rotorua, suffering burns to 21% of her body. She was flown to Massey University for urgent specialist care. A month on we check in on her recovery. This

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save