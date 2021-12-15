Police car allegedly stolen by person involved in two-car crash near Rotorua

The man subsequently crashed the police car near Murupara. Photo / NZME

A person involved in a two-car crash allegedly stole a police car this morning.



Police said emergency services were notified of the two-car crash on State Highway 38 in Kaingaroa Forest about 8.30am.

Two people were injured in the crash, one seriously.

"A third person involved in the crash became aggressive with ambulance staff and attempted to leave the scene," the spokeswoman said.

Rotorua Police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said despite being tasered and pepper-sprayed the man was able to take off in a police car towards Murupara.

The man subsequently crashed the police car near McKee Rd.

The man did not suffer serious injuries in the crash and was arrested and will likely be charged.

Taikato said the details of the crash were yet to be determined but it was understood the police car was damaged in the crash.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances went to the scene. One person with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries were taken to Rotorua Hospital.

More to come.