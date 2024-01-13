Armed police by a cordon at the intersection of Clayton Rd and Susan St in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Armed police by a cordon at the intersection of Clayton Rd and Susan St in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Armed police are responding to reports of a fight in Rotorua in which a firearm may have been presented.

A police spokesman said a call reporting a disorder incident on Clayton Rd, Pukehangi was received at 11.05am.

“The report is of a fight, and it appears that a firearm may have been presented.”

He later said police were making inquiries to establish what happened. The Armed Offenders Squad was “aware and monitoring, though isn’t on the ground at this time”.

Police cordons have been set up at the intersection of Susan St and near Gem St, a Rotorua Daily Post photographer said.

A witness who drove down Clayton Rd before the cordons went up said she saw several police officers with rifles and about six police cars in the area.

The witness, who would not be named, said there were police officers with “guns out” outside a house and a woman was coming out “shaking her hands … up in the air”.

She said this occurred around 11.20am.

Police on Clayton Rd in Pukehangi. Photo / Andrew Warner

More to come.