Have you seen Shawnee, 8, right, and Kochese, 7?

Have you seen Shawnee, 8, right, and Kochese, 7?

Rotorua Police are urgently appealing for sightings of Shawnee and Kochese, who have been reported missing from their Western Heights home.

Shawnee and Kochese, aged 8 and 7, went to Park Rd Reserve yesterday afternoon and didn’t return home, police said in a statement this morning.

They were last seen at the park around 2.30pm and were reported missing by whānau late last night.

Shawnee was wearing a pink and blue tracksuit with pink lace-up shoes, and her hair was in a ponytail.

Kochese was wearing an orange T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police are urging residents in the area to check their sections, including any sheds or outbuildings, in case the children have sought shelter overnight.

If anyone has any information which could help us locate the children, please call 111 immediately and quote file number 230724/9838.