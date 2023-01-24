Whakatāne police need the public’s help after a woman was injured during a Gorge Rd incident in the early hours of Boxing Day.

In a written statement, a police spokesperson said police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Gorge Rd, Commerce Street, Goulstone Rd and Bird Park carpark area between 4.45am and 7am on December 26 last year.

“Investigators are working to establish the circumstances of what occurred and initial enquiries suggest the parties were known to each other.

“Police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public,” the spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information on this incident, including dashcam footage is urged to call *105 and quote file # 221227/3233 or provide the information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”











