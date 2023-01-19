PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer have that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

Local Labour supporters and politicians have described Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as an “incredible Prime Minister,” who is staunch, compassionate and caring.

They say they are “shocked” as they process the news Ardern will stand down on February 7.

Ardern made the announcement choking back tears today.

She said she had hoped to find the energy and heart to continue in the role over the summer, “but I have not been able to do that”.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust chief executive Karen Vercoe said Ardern “undeniably” steered Aotearoa through some challenging and unprecedented times, and set an important tone when it came to supporting vulnerable communities.

”When it comes to working with Māori, Ardern’s Government has made some progress; and we note the significance she placed on her first pōwhiri as Prime Minister, here at Tamatekapua – but there is still a great deal of work to be done.”

She said Te Arawa Lakes Trust appreciated Māori being heard on key legislation and topics, such as RMA reform and the Covid-19 response, but there was still mahi to be done across the board, particularly to ensure greater social, economic, cultural and environmental outcomes for whānau.

Te Arawa Trust chief executive Karen Vercoe. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said it welcomed the opportunity to work closely with the current Government through the year to ensure those views remained present in the progress of key legislation, and again with the next Government following the election.

”On a personal note, as a wahine and a mother, it is not easy to be a woman in a leadership role, and Prime Minister Ardern has had to weather more than her fair share of criticism; this is a brave decision and she is to be commended for it – I wish her all the very best in the next phase of her life”

Rotorua list MP Tāmati Coffey was unavailable to speak but pointed to comments made on his Facebook page.

Labour List MP Tamati Coffey. Photo / Andrew Warner

”[Ardern] had announced today that she is leaving politics and will not go further as the Prime Minister of Aotearoa NZ. She has led us through the Covid pandemic, the Christchurch shootings as well as many natural disasters and she has done it with kindness and empathy for the last five years.”

Coffey said there was “much to sort through” but he stood with Ardern.

Thanks @jacindaardern .. you’ve been one hell of a boss. The struggle continues. Ka whawhai tonu mātou. pic.twitter.com/UJ402Cg4uj — Tāmati Coffey (@tamaticoffey) January 19, 2023

Speaking to media after the announcement Labour’s East Coast MP Kiri Allan said Ardern had led the country through the “most incredible challenges” with grace, empathy and compassion.

“I am incredibly proud to have served as a minister in her cabinet and the imprint that she will have on Aotearoa, what she has given to us, will go down in history.”

Asked if she would put herself forward for the leadership Allan said the caucus would go through the official process.

“It’s time to take stock and have those discussions.”

Allan said Labour could “absolutely” win the next election.

“Part of her legacy will be the fact that she has got a caucus of 65 MPs that she has invested in, who care deeply about New Zealand. We have a plan, Labour has an economic plan, it has a social plan, we’re in the throes of some of the most challenging times and from the legacy that she’s left us all I think we’re well-equipped to take the next steps.”

Allan said Ardern had supported her through challenging times such as her cervical cancer diagnosis and fight.

“Everywhere I go I get asked ‘what is Jacinda Ardern like?’ What you get in the public is what she’s like behind closed doors. She is staunch and she is compassionate and she is caring. She is decisive, she held my hand through some of the most incredibly tough times of my life like she did with all New Zealanders.”

Former Rotorua mayor and Labour Party stalwart Steve Chadwick said, “good on her”.

She was not shocked by the news and said Ardern had made a high-value decision.

“I love her looking after her family and herself.”

Former Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / Laura Smith

Chadwick believed Ardern was the right person to lead New Zealand at the right time. She said Ardern had done a phenomenal job and was an amazing Prime Minister, and the Covid-19 response was enviable. She wished whoever the replacement was good-luck, but declined to comment on who she thought that might be.

Jacinda Ardern choked back tears as she revealed she was stepping down as Prime Minister. January 19, 2023. Photo / Warren Buckland

Former Rotorua Labour candidate Ben Sandford said it was sad to see Ardern resign.

“She’s been an incredible Prime Minister and guided New Zealand through some of the most difficult times in our nation’s history, while at the same time ensuring that the government is delivering for New Zealanders.”

Cleveland Fraser-Haig, 30, from Ngapuna said he was surprised by Ardern’s decision.

”I guess she’s human just like the rest of us. She was good for some things and had to make some hard decisions.

”She had a good run in a tough time.”

Fraser-Haig said the next Prime Minister’s main challenge would be to get the cost of living down.

”To get food prices down and wages fixed up so we have the right balance and people don’t have to work two or three jobs to survive.”

Thirty-year-old scaffolder Cleveland Fraser-Haig (left) said he was surprised by Ardern's decision. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Kate, from South Waikato, said she was “not even slightly surprised” and called Ardern’s decision “strategic”.

”She was not going to be a prime minister who was defeated in office,” Kate, who did not want to disclose her last name to respect her employer, said.

Kate said she guessed the next prime minister would either be Nanaia Mahuta or Chris Hipkins.

A caucus vote will happen on Sunday for a new Party leader - and new Prime Minister.

Grant Robertson told Ardern he would not be putting his name forward to be the leader of the Labour Party - and new PM.

The PM said her team were well-placed to take the country forward and contest the next election.

“I am not leaving because I believe we can’t win the election but because I believe we can and will.”

Ardern said she was not leaving because it was hard.

“I know when I have enough left in the tank to do it justice. I would be doing a disservice to New Zealanders to continue.”

Ardern said the caucus was surprised when she told them, but they understood.

Ardern would stay as an MP of Mt Albert until April to avoid the need for a byelection.

Ardern said one of her great privileges was working with Māori. She recalled a marae in Rotorua, being welcomed with a pōhiri and the weight of the job hit her.

She said she felt the Government had made progress in working with Māori.

Asked what traits made a good prime minister, Ardern said the top of the list was “empathy”.

“Unless you can work to comprehend the experience of others it is very hard to deliver solutions and respond to crises without that starting point. That has been a really important principle for me.”

Ardern also announced this year’s election would be on October 14.