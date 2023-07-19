The power outage has affected several Rotorua suburbs. Image / Unison

The power outage has affected several Rotorua suburbs. Image / Unison

A planned power outage has affected hundreds of Rotorua customers, with restoration expected this afternoon.

A Unison spokesman said about 700 properties were affected by “required network maintenance” today.

“Retailers were notified of the outage on 19 June 2023. We expect power to be restored by 4pm, as was advertised to retailers.

“Not all customers will be restored at the same time in many cases, meaning that some customers may have power restored earlier than the time on the Unison website,” the spokesman said.

“The timeframes on the Unison outages page are for groups of customers, while retailer notifications are individualised.”

According to Unison’s outages page, the suburbs affected include Springfield, Matipo Heights, Pomare, Tihi-o-tonga and Ngongotahā Valley.