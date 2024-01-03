Locals playing the piano on the lake shore at Holden's Bay, Lake Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

An old wooden piano has appeared on the picturesque shore of Lake Rotorua, tempting passers-by to stop and play.

The Rotorua Daily Post tracked down the piano’s owner and learned the 23-year-old instrument was moved to Te Rururiki Holden’s Bay on New Year’s Eve with the intention of encouraging locals and visitors to play music at the waterside.

The owner agreed to be interviewed on the condition she was not named, out of concern authorities might view the piano’s temporary placement as littering.

It was the first time her family had decided to move the “heavy” piano on to the beach overlooking the lake, where it was free for the public to enjoy.

“[It was] way too heavy to move … we put it on a little boat trailer and four guys helped put it on.”

The instrument, while playable, was in well-used condition and too expensive to repair or tune, so she was not worried about it getting ruined by the weather.

“It’s just going to get that enjoyment while everybody can because there’s lots of keys that don’t work.”

She said interest in the piano had been “huge” from locals and holidaymakers.

“It’s people in the motel and people who walk their dogs. You see them walk past, come back, and then get their phones out, their cameras out.

“We’re making other people happy.”

Reporter Michaela Pointon tries the piano sitting on the beach at Holden's Bay, Lake Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

The owner said watching the “kids’ joy” while playing was one of her favourite parts.

“We had one guy from Auckland, him and his kids were playing it. He said it sounded really neat with the waves on the back. He said all you needed was a violin.”

She said her family planned to remove the piano once summer ended or the rain had ruined it.

“Then we’ll just pick it up and bring it in[side].”

The concept of pop-up or street pianos has been used to bring impromptu musical performances to public spaces around the world.

