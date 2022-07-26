Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Person seriously injured after hitting tree on Lake Rd

Quick Read
Crash scene on Lake Rd. Video / Ben Fraser

Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash on Lake Rd.

Police were notified of a car hitting a tree about 6.45am.

One person is reported to have serious injuries.

Traffic management is being put in place, which will affect traffic heading north on Lake Rd from Dinsdale Rd.

Crash on Lake Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser
Motorists are advised to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.

A reporter at the scene said the car had hit a tree on a median strip near what is known as Koutu corner and westbound traffic is down to one lane.

He said police were at the scene managing traffic.