A person has died from injuries at a Taupō address.
Police have confirmed they were called to a Kaimanawa St address at 6.30am today following a report of a person being injured.
Emergency services found one person with critical injuries and they died at the scene.
Police are working to establish what has occurred and are speaking to witnesses.
A resident in the area said police were guarding a motel in the street with black material. He said barricades have been erected and it wasn't possible to enter or see into the motel.
Police weren't in a position to confirm if the person who died was found in the motel but said updates would be provided when available.