One person has died in a crash on St John St in Ōpōtiki this afternoon.

Police were advised at 1.15pm that a car had collided with a fence.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way.

However, initial inquiries indicate the crash was the result of a medical event.