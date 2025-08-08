Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Performers Eve Gordon and Tainui Tukiwaho bring te reo Māori show to Rotorua

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Te Tangi a te Tūī will be staged at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre on August 10 and 11.

Te Tangi a te Tūī will be staged at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre on August 10 and 11.

Former Rotorua high school sweethearts Eve Gordon and Tainui Tukiwaho are returning home with a project that has been in the making for 25 years.

Gordon said Te Tangi a te Tūī was not a “Māori show with circus slapped on top”. Instead, it was the “perfect synergy” of two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save